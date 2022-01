Plumlee recorded four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 win over the Bucks.

Plumlee recorded four fouls in four minutes, resulting in a disappointing night despite the win. He remains the starting center for the Hornets but has P.J. Washington breathing down his neck right now. Although the starting role is his, Plumlee has been able to carve out a fantasy-worthy role and so he is best left for those in deeper formats.