Plumlee finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a block over 32 minutes in Charlotte's 105-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Plumlee scored in double figures for just the fourth time this season, with eight of his 16 points coming in the fourth quarter on 4-of-4 shooting from the field. He also recorded six of his game-high 12 rebounds in the final quarter, though his effort would fall short as the Hornets suffered their sixth-consecutive loss. It was just Plumlee's third double-double of the season, though he has now recorded 10 or more rebounds in five of his last six contests.