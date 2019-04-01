Hornets' Miles Bridges: Disappointing performance Sunday
Bridges finished with just nine points and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 137-90 loss to Golden State.
Bridges may have impacted a number of fantasy leagues Sunday with what was his worst performance in some time. He has been one of the hotter pickups over the past week and this effort was certainly less than ideal. The Hornets as a whole were demolished and he should be much better than this for the rest of the season. The one positive to come out of the game was that he still played a team-high 30 minutes despite the lopsided scoreline.
