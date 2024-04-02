Bridges closed with 26 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists across 43 minutes during Monday's 118-104 loss to the Celtics.

Bridges was two assists shy of registering the first triple-double of his career. He's scored 20-plus points in three straight games, and he has led the Hornets in scoring in four of the last six games. Since March 1, Bridges is averaging 21.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 39.3 minutes per game.