Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 18 in win
Bridges tallies 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win against the Pacers.
Bridges had a very effective shooting performance, missing only two shots in a night where he played 43 minutes. The 21-year-old, along with Terry Rozier (22 points) and Devonte' Graham (35 points), helped lead the Hornets to a comeback win. Bridges has been impressive to begin the season (13.3 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game) , and with Nicolas Batum (finger) out for the foreseeable future, it is likely the second-year player continues to play a large role for Charlotte.
