Bridges totaled 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during the Hornets' 100-87 preseason loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Some inefficient shooting prevented a bigger night for Bridges, but he still generated a strong bounce-back effort after scoring just two points over 26 minutes versus the Heat in the prior exhibition. The second-year wing put together a serviceable rookie season with averages of 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 21.2 minutes across 80 games, and he'll be set for a boost across the board this season as the projected starter at power forward.