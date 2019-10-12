Hornets' Miles Bridges: Well-balanced stat line in loss
Bridges totaled 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during the Hornets' 100-87 preseason loss to the 76ers on Friday.
Some inefficient shooting prevented a bigger night for Bridges, but he still generated a strong bounce-back effort after scoring just two points over 26 minutes versus the Heat in the prior exhibition. The second-year wing put together a serviceable rookie season with averages of 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 21.2 minutes across 80 games, and he'll be set for a boost across the board this season as the projected starter at power forward.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Likely to start at power forward•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 23 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Participating in summer league•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Efficient in season finale•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Totals 18 points Tuesday•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.