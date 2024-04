Smith finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 131-98 loss to the Celtics.

Smith's 15 points Friday was the first time he's reached double-digit scoring since Feb. 9 against the Bucks. He's spent time in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, but with the Hornets down several players due to injury, Smith could see another heavy workload in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cavaliers.