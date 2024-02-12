The Hornets assigned Smith to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

In the wake of Thursday's trade deadline, the Hornets essentially overhauled their second unit. After appearing in each of the previous 28 games and averaging 18.3 minutes, Smith didn't leave the bench in Saturday's 115-106 win over the Grizzlies, and Nathan Mensah, Leaky Black and Bryce McGowens were also spectators after having previously been included in the rotation. Meanwhile, new arrivals Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry, Grant Williams and Davis Bertans all had roles off the bench in the win. Smith's demotion to the G League likely signals that the Hornets will stick with the new veteran group as their core players on the second unit for Monday's game against the Pacers.