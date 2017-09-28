Hornets' Treveon Graham: Out two weeks with hamstring strain
Graham will sit out approximately two weeks with a hamstring strain.
Despite attempting to take part in Thursday's practice, the Hornets medical staff has determined the strain is serious enough that Graham will need to be shut down for a few weeks. That's a tough blow for Graham, as he'll now miss valuable practice reps and preseason action. That said, Graham is merely a depth option on the wing and shouldn't be a factor in the majority of fantasy leagues, even when healthy.
