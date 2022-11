Graham totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes Sunday against Maine.

Graham failed to do much in terms of scoring, as he struggled to find his shooting touch from downtown, but he made up for it by securing six defensive rebounds and two on the offensive end. After scoring 12 points in the season opener Nov. 4 against College Park, he's been held to just two points in his last two matchups.