Graham amassed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes Friday night against he College Park Skyhawks.

Graham outscored all of his teammates off the bench, and he also outscored all but one of the Long Island starters. He wasn't overly impressive for the Long Island Nets during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 4.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 18 contests.