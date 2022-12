Graham collected 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 13 minutes Thursday against Greensboro.

Graham surprised his team by scoring in double digits and by contributing across the board. He averaged only 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists through is first 15 contests of the 2022-23 campaign, so this type of production shouldn't be expected on a regular basis.