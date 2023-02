Graham tallied 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes Tuesday against Sioux Falls.

Graham shot an impressive 69.2 percent from the field and set a new top mark for the regular season with 20 points. He's put up double figures only two times through nine matchups and has struggled to see consistent minutes over this stretch (10.6 minutes per game).