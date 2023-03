Graham collected nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Thursday against Maine.

Graham hadn't appeared in a contest since Feb. 11 prior to Thursday's action, but he evidently did enough to earn himself a solid chunk of playing time. He managed to contribute across the board in the victory, tallying his first block and steal since Feb. 7.