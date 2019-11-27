Jabari Brown: Inks pact with Vipers
Brown signed a G League contract with Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.
Brown suited up in nine games for the Santa Cruz Warriors back in 2017-18, averaging 15.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 boards over 27.8 minutes. He will likely seize a contributing role for the Vipers as well, though his rotational minutes should be sorted out in the coming games.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...