Play

Brown signed a G League contract with Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Brown suited up in nine games for the Santa Cruz Warriors back in 2017-18, averaging 15.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 boards over 27.8 minutes. He will likely seize a contributing role for the Vipers as well, though his rotational minutes should be sorted out in the coming games.

More News
Our Latest Stories