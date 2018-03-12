Jabari Brown: DNP-Hip Saturday
Brown did not play during Saturday's 126-122 win over the Hustle due to a right hip injury.
Brown hasn't seen any action since scoring seven points back on Mar. 2 and it's not exactly known when he will be able to return. The 25-year-old from Missouri is averaging 14.0 points and 1.8 rebounds this season for Santa Cruz.
