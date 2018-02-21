Jabari Brown: Signs with Santa Cruz
Brown signed with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.
Brown had been playing overseas, but with the Chinese Basketball Association season wrapped up, he's returned to the States and is back with the G-League team for which he played nine games in 2016-17. In that span, Brown posted averages of 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
