Lecque (back) logged 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during the Vipers' 131-125 loss to Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Fortunately for Lecque, he sat out only once because of his previous back injury. Trevor Hudgins was promoted to the NBA on Saturday, and while there is always the chance he could be sent back down, Lecque and Jarrett Culver are expected to be the Vipers' starting backcourt until further notice.