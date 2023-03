Lecque (ankle) logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 128-103 win against the Hustle on Friday.

Lecque sat out only one game because of his previous ankle injury. He is expected to continue being a substitute, especially after the Rockets assigned TyTy Washington to their G League affiliate on Thursday.