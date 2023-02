Lecque logged 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 112-98 win Saturday against Texas.

Despite being one rebound short of logging a double-double, Lecque logged 20 points efficiently. Trevor Hudgins continues to be part of the Houston Rockets' roster, so Lecque's upside remains more promising than ever, at least for now.