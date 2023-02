Lecque (ankle) logged 20 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 12 assists, two steals and one rebound during the Vipers' 112-107 win at Ontario on Monday.

Fortunately for Lecque and the Vipers, he sat out only once because of his previous ankle injury. He did not have a problem baiting opponents into fouling him or distributing the ball with ease. Now that Lecque is healthy, he is expected to continue being a part of the Vipers' starting backcourt alongside Trevor Hudgins.