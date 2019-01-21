James Nunnally: Released by Rockets
Nunnally was released by the Rockets on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets brought Nunnally in less than a week ago, but they'll be forced to waive the UC Santa Barbara product to accommodate the arrival of Kenneth Faried, who will be in uniform Monday night. Nunnally, who previously spent time with Minnesota, appeared in two games for Houston, totaling nine points, two assists and one rebound in 38 minutes of action.
