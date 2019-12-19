James Webb III: Back in action
Webb (wrist) returned to the floor for Tuesday's game against the Blue, notching eight points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 19 minutes.
Webb missed just over a month due to his wrist injury but slotted back into his usual role off the bench. Through three appearances this season, Webb is notching 8.7 points and 5.3 boards per contest.
