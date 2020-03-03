Webb III notched 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Webb continues his torrid stretch of form, and he has posted double-digit scoring performances in nine of his last 10 games while grabbing six or more boards in all but one of those contests. He continues to showcase potential as a legit double-double threat on a nightly basis.