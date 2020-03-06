James Webb III: Double-double off bench
Webb III registered 25 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 138-131 win at Northern Arizona.
Webb has scored 14 or more points in his last four appearances with Iowa while shooting exactly 50 percent from the field during that stretch. He has grabbed double-digit boards in two straight games as well, so he's doing more than just scoring of late.
