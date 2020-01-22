Play

Webb collected 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes Monday versus Greensboro.

Webb neared a season high for minutes Monday and took advantage with his fifth double-double of the season. He has now reached 20 points on four different occasions, giving a glimpse of his upside on a good night.

