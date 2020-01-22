James Webb III: Big night versus Greensboro
Webb collected 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes Monday versus Greensboro.
Webb neared a season high for minutes Monday and took advantage with his fifth double-double of the season. He has now reached 20 points on four different occasions, giving a glimpse of his upside on a good night.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...