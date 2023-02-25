Pickett notched 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Swarm.

Pickett was one of the best players for the Charge in this game, and his two-way contributions were massive to lift the team to a victory here, especially since other frontcourt regulars such as Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley didn't play against Greensboro. Pickett has started in 14 of his 18 appearances this season and is averaging 19.7 points with 7.9 rebounds per game.