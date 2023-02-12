Pickett racked up 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 40 minutes in Friday's loss to Maine.

Pickett thrived as one of Cleveland's best players once again, and he ended just one rebound away from recording what would've been his fourth double-double of the season. He's also been remarkably consistent after scoring in double digits in 11 games in a row, though on the other hand, he snapped his streak of games with at least 20 points at four.