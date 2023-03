Pickett notched 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's loss to Ontario.

Pickett was one of seven Charge players that scored in double digits in this loss, and in fact, he took advantage of the absence of Mamadi Diakite (illness) and Sharife Cooper's woeful shooting effort to lead the team in scoring. Pickett has been a steady, reliable contributor all season long for the Charge.