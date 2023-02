Pickett had 30 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks across 44 minutes in Saturday's loss to Raptors 905.

Pickett had an excellent performance and was able to lead the Charge in scoring, but his efforts were not enough to carry Cleveland to victory. Pickett has been a regular contributor on offense and has been one of the Charge's best players on a game-to-game basis.