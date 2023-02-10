Pickett notched 29 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Pickett had an excellent performance Wednesday despite the fact the Charge ended up losing, as he led the team in scoring but also produced strong numbers in other categories. He's taken a leap forward this season, as he averaged just 14.5 points per game in 2021-22, but that number has risen to 19.5 points per game in the current campaign.