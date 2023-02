Pickett had 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, two steals and three blocks across 41 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Herd.

Pickett was one of the most productive players for the Charge while the team was shorthanded, and even though key contributors such as Mamadi Diakite and Sharife Cooper are back on the team, the former Georgetown star continues to produce. He's averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game across 16 outings (13 starts) this season.