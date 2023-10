Scrubb (knee) was waived by the Celtics on Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Scrubb was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL during a training camp practice. The Celtics likely reached an injury settlement with Scrubb, so they could open up a two-way spot for Nathan Knight. Scrubb appeared in 24 regular-season NBA games across his first three seasons in the NBA.