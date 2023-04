Scrubb will not be active for Sunday's regular-season finale in Miami for an undisclosed reason, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Scrubb joined the Magic in March and ultimately suited up for two games. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 triples across 15 minutes in those contests.