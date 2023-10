The Celtics confirmed Sunday that Scrubb (knee) suffered a torn ACL at practice Saturday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

A 2020 second-round pick, Scrubb spent two seasons with the Clippers before catching on with the Magic for a brief stint at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Scrubb signed on with the Celtics in July as a two-way player, but the injury will now end his season.