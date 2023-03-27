Scrubb tallied 24 points (10-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Scrubb came off Lakeland's bench yet again Saturday and served as the team's leading scorer in the contest. Although the 22-year-old's final stat line looks appealing at first glance, he missed eight out of his nine three-point tries, turned the ball over a team-high four times and committed the most fouls out of anyone in the matchup. Scrubb now concludes the G League regular season having averaged 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing across 45 appearances, and he could receive opportunities with Orlando throughout their final stretch of upcoming games.