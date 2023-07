Scrubb signed a two-way contract with Boston on Saturday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

After averaging 16.5 points per game through the Celtics' first four Summer League contests, Scrubb inked a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. The 22-year-old is entering his fourth NBA season but has appeared in just 24 total NBA games. He'll likely spend most of the upcoming campaign in the G League with the Maine Celtics.