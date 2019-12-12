Jaylen Hands: Dominates Westchester
Hands posted 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's win over Westchester.
It was the rookie point guard's most impressive outing of the season as he scored a career-high 28 points while contributing across multiple categories in the win. Though he's still struggling a bit with consistency issues, Hands' generally been impressive and could earn himself a contract with an NBA club before the season's end.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.