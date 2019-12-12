Hands posted 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's win over Westchester.

It was the rookie point guard's most impressive outing of the season as he scored a career-high 28 points while contributing across multiple categories in the win. Though he's still struggling a bit with consistency issues, Hands' generally been impressive and could earn himself a contract with an NBA club before the season's end.