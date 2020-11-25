The Pistons acquired Hands' draft rights Nov. 19 as part of a three-team trade involving the Nets and Clippers.

Along with Hands, the Pistons acquired the 16th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (used on Saddiq Bey) and Dzanan Musa. Meanwhile, the Nets received Bruce Brown, and the Clippers received Luke Kennard and four second-round picks. The No. 56 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hands never signed with the Nets and instead spent his first season in the professional ranks with the G League's Long Island Nets. Over 41 games, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes per contest.