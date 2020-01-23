Jaylen Hands: Effective in return
Hands (undisclosed) totaled 24 points (10-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's dismantling of Canton.
Hands had an excellent game in his return from a one-game absence due to an undisclosed issue. While his role has been jeopardized a bit by the emergence of Chris Chiozza, Justin Anderson and Jeremiah Martin, Hands has played well enough this season to warrant a rotational role for the remainder of the season. On the year, he's averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game.
