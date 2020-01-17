Jaylen Hands: Sees reduction in playing time
Hands recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and a steal in Wednesday's loss to Fort Wayne.
Hands, the talented rookie, struggled in a downtick in minutes Wednesday. It's unclear if his reduction in playing time will stick, though Hands' generally solid play this season indicates that it could be a one-time decrease. Overall, he's contributing averages of 13.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.5 minutes per contest.
