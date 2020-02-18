Jaylen Hands: Scores 10 in loss
Hands provided 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Blue.
Although Hands topped double digits, he was unable to provide much else and finished with a minus-17 net rating on the night. While he's provided glimpses of talent throughout the season, the rookie point-guard's seen his workload eroded over the past month.
