Hands supplied eight points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five assists, three steals and one rebound in 31 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Swarm.

Hands, who received a spot start, was unable to get much going from the field. Although the rookie guard's flashed glimpses of brilliance this year, he's struggled as the season's drawn on. In total, Hands' averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds in 1.0 steal per contest.