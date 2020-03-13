Jaylen Hands: Struggles from field
Hands supplied eight points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five assists, three steals and one rebound in 31 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Swarm.
Hands, who received a spot start, was unable to get much going from the field. Although the rookie guard's flashed glimpses of brilliance this year, he's struggled as the season's drawn on. In total, Hands' averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds in 1.0 steal per contest.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.