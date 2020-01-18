Jaylen Hands: Doesn't play Friday
Hands was held out of Friday's win over the Red Claws due to an undisclosed injury.
Hands wasn't known to be injured, making his absence Friday even more peculiar. Barring an update from the team, he can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's tilt with Canton.
