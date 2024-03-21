Sexton accumulated 25 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Playing his third straight game as part of the second unit, Sexton led the Jazz in scoring while producing 20-plus for the seventh time in the last eight contests. He didn't get much help though, as only two other Utah players even scored in double digits. Over that eight-game stretch, Sexton is averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent (20-for-44) from beyond the arc, and the shift to the bench hasn't impacted his usage or efficiency. Once Jordan Clarkson (groin) gets healthy though, Sexton could move back into the starting five.