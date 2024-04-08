Sexton notched 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to Golden State.
Sexton shot only 33 percent from the floor but managed to pad his fantasy total with seven assists. Sexton won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2026, but he represents over 12 percent of Utah's league cap, making him a very expensive addition to the 2024-25 roster.
More News
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 29 in loss to Houston•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Misses out on double-double•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 20, hands out eight dimes•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Starting Saturday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Pours in 20 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Leads team with 25 in loss•