Sexton will start at point guard in Saturday's game versus the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.
Kris Dunn got the start over Sexton in Utah's previous game, but they will switch back to the team's usual lineup Saturday. Sexton averages 21.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 28.2 minutes as a starter in 43 games this season.
