Sexton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will miss a fifth straight game due to a right hamstring injury. The initial report said he'd be sidelined for at least a week, so the team should be releasing an update on the point guard's rehab process in the coming days. Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is also out, so expect Malik Beasley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ochai Agbaji to continue garnering increased roles behind Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson until Sexton is able to return.