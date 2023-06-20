Jones exercised his $2.58 million player option for the 2023-24 season Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones split time with the Lakers and Jazz last year but never carved out a substantial role with either team. He played at least 20 minutes just nine times, posting 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks during those contests, and had one double-double across 41 appearances (one start). Walker Kessler and Udoka Azubuike will be Utah's top two centers next year, but Jones figures to be a capable depth option.