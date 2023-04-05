Jones chipped in 16 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Udoka Azubuike drew the start with Walker Kessler (concussion) out, but Jones, who came off the bench, played 11 more minutes than Azubuike and significantly outproduced him. Kessler has already been ruled out for the season, so Azubuike and Jones should continue to see increased opportunities, though it appears Jones has emerged as the frontrunner for elevated playing time with his strong performance Tuesday.